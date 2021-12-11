Storm Team 11: Storm threat this morning

Windy, Warm and Wet 

A squall continues to weaken as it approaches our region this morning.  The lack of instability is really taking its toll on the intensity of this line with only a marginal risk for severe storms.   Regardless, there is still a risk for some strong damaging winds through midday.

Rain is likely midday into early this afternoon, while a cold front will help end the rain later this afternoon while ushering in a quick drop in temperatures.  After reaching near 70 today, temperatures drop into the 50’s mid-afternoon, mid 40’s this evening, with mid to upper 20’s tonight.  

Colder Sunday 

Expect a more seasonable Sunday with sunshine and colder mid to upper 40’s.  

Warmer Next Week 

A much warmer and quieter weather pattern will take shape next week with some incredible weather for mid-December.  Expect sunny  

