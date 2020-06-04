Storm Team 11: Storm Threat Returns This Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Late Afternoon Storm Threat

Storm threat returns today with developing showers and storms late this afternoon, initially over the higher elevations, drifting in and around the Tri-Cities late afternoon and evening hours. Latest radar view is available here

There is a marginal risk for severe storms, which means one or two storms could become severe, with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Widespread Rain Threat Friday

A widespread rain threat means a better chance for rain and storms during the day on Friday.

Weekend Changes

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, which means a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday, while conditions dry out Sunday. We could hit our first 90 day early next week.

