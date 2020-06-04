Storm Team 11: Storm Threat Returns This Afternoon

LIVE NOW /
Late Afternoon Storm Threat

Storm threat returns today with developing showers and storms late this afternoon, initially over the higher elevations, drifting in and around the Tri-Cities late afternoon and evening hours. Latest radar view is available here

There is a marginal risk for severe storms, which means one or two storms could become severe, with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

Widespread Rain Threat Friday

A widespread rain threat means a better chance for rain and storms during the day on Friday.

Weekend Changes

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, which means a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday, while conditions dry out Sunday. We could hit our first 90 day early next week.

