Storm Team 11: Storm threat returns this afternoon

Storm Threat Returns

With added moisture in the atmosphere, daytime heating will lead to some afternoon and evening showers and storms. Check out our interactive radar here.

Temperatures remain extra hot with low to mid 90’s, while heat index values are expected in the mid to upper 90’s.

Scattered Rain Threat Friday

A cool front will enhance our rain threat Friday, with scattered showers and storms expected especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Weekend Outlook

A scattered rain threat continues over the weekend, with mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. The “dog days of summer” have set in.

