Storm Team 11: Storm threat increases tomorrow, few may be strong/severe

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Good evening!



Tonight expect an isolated shower or two in the area. Otherwise partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s.



Tomorrow rain chances increase once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to move in near daybreak and will continue throughout the day. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. Main threat will be the potential of damaging winds and hail. Highs will be in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.



Thursday showers and thunderstorms will be around for the morning hours. Again. some of these storms may be strong to severe. We do begin to dry out and cool down by the afternoon.



We end the work week cooler and we will stay dry at least until Easter Sunday.



Have a great night!