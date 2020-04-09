Storm Team 11: Storm threat ending, gradual clearing for this afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Storm Threat Ends

After early morning storms, a cold front moves through today ushering in a fresh dose of spring air. Temperatures will be in the upper 50’s to near 60 along with very blustery winds.

Cooler Change Ahead

Temperatures will be chilly tonight with even the potential for some mountain flurries with lows in the low to mid 30’s.

Easter Weekend

Friday looks chilly with low to mid 50’s Friday afternoon. Near freezing temperatures are expected Friday night into Saturday morning, while a sunny sky will warm temperatures back into the 60’s by Sunday.

Wet weather will be likely Easter Sunday afternoon with widespread rain and storms moving into the area. Main threat for severe weather looks to stay south, but heavy rain and windy conditions means a very soggy set-up

