Storm Team 11: Storm Risk Today, Stay Weather Aware

STORM TEAM 11

Severe Threat Today

Watching a storm threat that will likely increase late this afternoon into this evening. A cold front will be the main driver for storm development, while the high heat and humidity will be fuel for the storms. There is a slight risk for severe storms today. This means be weather aware with the storm threat increasing by the end of the afternoon. The main storm impacts will be strong gusty winds and heavy rain.

Weekday Outlook

A cold front moves through tonight putting an end to the storm threat, while also providing relief from the extreme heat. Lingering showers will be possible Wednesday, but much of the week will remain dry with seasonable temperatures. Sunshine and seasonable weather means perfect conditions for race fans!

A great way to track those summer showers and storms and more importantly stay weather aware is by downloading our WJHL Radar App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf