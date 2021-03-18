Storm Team 11: Storm potential rising through the morning with a few strong to severe storms today

Storm Potential Midday through Late Afternoon

Scattered showers will move through briefly this morning before another round of rain and storms is expected later this morning. The atmosphere will become increasingly unstable as a warm front drives in warmer and more humid air. This change will increase our storm risk around midday, with a storm potential continuing through the afternoon. A few strong to severe storms will be possible into this evening with hail and damaging winds the main threat.

High Wind Threat

Winds will remain strong in the mountains with gusts over 50 mph to 60 mph descending into the foothills of East TN. A high wind warning remains in effect through early this afternoon.

Breezy and Cooler Friday

A cold front will usher in some chilly change for Friday with a breezy NE wind along with highs only in the 50’s, with 40’s in the mountains. Showers will linger through the morning.

Spring Begins This Weekend

We kick off the spring season with plenty of sunshine but cool temperatures with highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and lows in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.