Storm Team 11: Still cold tonight with a fantastic weekend finish on the way

A starlit sky for tonight as temperatures remain cold. Low: 29

Sunny again for most of Sunday with a comfortable afternoon. High: 59

Clouds return by Sunday evening. As a result, it won’t be as cold. Low: 35

Clouds mixed with a bit of sunshine Monday. There is a 20% chance of a shower. Slightly cooler. High: 51

We stay cloudy and cool Tuesday with a small rain chance before a nice warming trend kicks in Wednesday and Thursday. Our next best chance of rain looks to be Thursday night/Friday.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

