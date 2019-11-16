Storm Team 11: Still cold tonight with a fantastic weekend finish on the way

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Passing clouds and cold tonight. Low: 27

Mostly sunny skies coming our way Saturday with a few high level clouds at times. Comfortably cool in the sunshine. High: 52

Clear and still cold Saturday. Low: 29

Sunny during the daytime Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures. High: 55

Clouds roll back in Sunday night into early next week with a reinforcing shot of cooler air early next week and perhaps a stray shower.

Take care and enjoy the weekend!