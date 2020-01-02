Storm Team 11: Steady rain moving in this afternoon, Heavier downpours tonight as we get warmer with high winds in a few spots

Good afternoon!



Cloudy today as rain gradually moves in this afternoon. For much of the day it’ll be in the 40s. There is a 90 percent chance of rain. The high today of 51 will likely be just before midnight. Steadier rain will move in tonight. It will be heavy at times.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for southern Greene county this evening throughout the overnight hours southward into the Smokies. Wind gusts of 70 mph are possible in places like Horse Creek and Camp Creek, which could easily cause damage in spots.

Overcast skies and warming up tonight with steadier, heavier and more widespread rainfall. The low around 48 degrees.

Staying cloudy Friday. Off and on rain likely. There is a 90 percent chance of rain. The high near 59 degrees.

Steady rain is forecast to continue Friday night. The low around 47 degrees.



Rainfall totals will be around 1 to maybe 2 inches in our area. More to our west where there is a flooding concern close to Knoxville and Nashville.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain Saturday morning. The high near 50 degrees will be early in the day. Winds will pick up out of the west throughout the day. That will usher in colder air so rain will switch to snow showers during the second half of Saturday and Saturday night. A few snow flurries could linger early Sunday.

Next week looks like it’ll feel like winter.

Have a great day!