Wet Day

A steady flow of rain continues this morning into midday, gradually tapering off mid to late this afternoon. This will likely be the wettest day of the week with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible throughout the day.

A flood watch is up for Kentucky and parts of Southwest Virginia along the Kentucky/Virginia border, also including a few counties in Northeast Tennessee such as Hashwkins and Hancock counties through the day. The entire area, including the Tri-Cities, will see some low-lying areas beginning to flood after several hours of steady rain.

SW VA counties on a flood watch include Buchanan, Dickenson, Hawkins, Lee, Scott and Wise counties.

More rain Friday

Expect more showers to return Friday morning thanks to a cold front moving through the region. Our rain chances will be the highest during the morning, drying out during the afternoon, followed by cooler conditions this weekend.

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures will be trending cooler this weekend with a quiet Saturday along with seasonal upper 40s. Sunday will offer a slight chance for some passing rain and snow showers with highs near 50.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP