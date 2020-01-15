Storm Team 11: Staying Wet and Mild, Watching Evening Storm Threat

STORM TEAM 11

Today

Staying wet this morning with light rain continuing to drift through the region. Additional scattered showers are expected through midday. A rain and storm threat returns later this evening with a few strong storms possible with heavy rain and strong/gusty winds. Interactive radar here

Cloudy and Mild this afternoon with mid 60’s.

Drier Change Thursday

Looks good Thursday with sunshine and cooler 40’s to low 50’s.

Long range Outlook

Another rainmaker will take shape this weekend as rain becomes widespread during the day Saturday.

Winter cold makes a comeback Sunday, with even colder conditions next week.

