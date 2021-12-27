Storm Team 11: Staying warm with spotty showers nearby

Staying Warm

A mild start this morning will lead to another warm afternoon ahead. There will be a few spotty showers favoring SW VA and eastern KY today. Highs will range from the upper 50’s in the mountains to the upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities.

Expect another warm day Tuesday with highs near 70 with some scattered showers during the day.

Wet mid-week

A cool front will enhance our chance for rain Wednesday with scattered showers during the day, becoming likely at night. Temperatures will stay warm with mid to upper 60’s.

Showers will continue into Thursday morning with mild mid 60’s.

Stormy Start to 2022

A stronger storm system will move into the area this weekend with scattered showers Saturday. Rain and storms become likely Sunday morning followed by colder air Sunday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP