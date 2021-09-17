Storm Team 11: Staying warm with spotty afternoon showers

Spotty Showers

Looking good today with a mild morning followed by another warm afternoon as high temperatures approach the mid 80s in the Tri-Cities and low to mid 70s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

The weather pattern remains about the same through the weekend with summer warmth holding on along with isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid 80s in the Tri-Cities, low 70s in the mountains.

Race Fans

With races running tonight and Saturday, weather conditions will be in the mid 70s during the evening with only a few spotty showers possible.

Sports Fans

UT football game Saturday expect a kickoff temperature in the upper 70s along with spotty showers or storms around during the game.

Bucs football Saturday evening looks mild with temperatures in the 70s along with some spotty showers early on.

Fall Weather Change

Seasonal change and weather change look to coincide mid next week with a cold front expected Wednesday. Rain and storms look widespread followed by a fresh dose of fall air Thursday. Temperatures are expected in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

