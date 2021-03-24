LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Staying warm with a small rain threat

Small Rain Threat Today 

Temperatures are trending warmer this morning, setting us up for what will be a warmer afternoon ahead.  An increase in moisture means a few spotty showers possible today.  Temperatures are expected to be in the low 70s in the Tri-Cities, 60s in the mountains.   

Widespread Rain, Storm Potential Late in the Day 

A stronger storm system will increase our rain threat Thursday, with scattered showers Thursday morning, with additional showers likely during the afternoon.  A storm threat increases Thursday evening with a few strong storms possible.  Our overall severe storm threat is low, but there is a potential for some storms Thursday evening into Thursday night.  

Weekend Outlook 

A disturbance will drift through the area Saturday kicking off a few scattered showers.  Sunday is still looking wet with rain likely.  Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60’s to near 70. 

 

