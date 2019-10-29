Storm Team 11: Staying Warm Today

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

Another nice day ahead with some patchy early morning fog followed by a quick warm-up through the 50’s into the mid to upper 60’s by midday. Another warm finish in the mid 70’s means take advantage of the last few days of October.

Weather Change

Moisture begins to spread into the area as the first round of showers will be in the region Wednesday, followed by an even stronger surge of rain Thursday. A strong storm system will generate windy and wet conditions, with an evening arrival of a cold front, followed by a drastic drop in temperatures. Chilly change arrives Friday, with an even stronger surge of cold air this weekend.

Halloween Forecast

The weather is not looking good, with heavy rain and gusty winds during the evening. The worst of the weather is expected during the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 60’s, with a quick drop in the 50’s.

