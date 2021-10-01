Storm Team 11: Staying warm today and into the weekend

Staying Warm into the Weekend

Despite the cooler start, warm weather continues this afternoon with low 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

We kick off the weekend with similar conditions with comfortably cool low 50’s Saturday morning followed by another sunny and warm afternoon with low to mid 80’s.

Showers will be around Sunday afternoon, becoming more widespread Sunday night into Monday morning.

Mild and Wet Next Week

Expect a wet start to the work week Monday with widespread rain. Showers will remain scattered through Monday afternoon.

Additional showers will be around through mid to late next week with milder low to mid 70’s.

Fall Color Change

Look for some spotty color in the mountains this weekend.

Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the 3rd to 4th week of October, while mountains and higher elevations will likely see peak color the first week or two of October. Read more about fall foliage here