Storm Team 11: Staying warm the next few days

Staying Warm

An approaching cool front will fizzle out before reaching our area providing us with more clouds than sunshine this afternoon. Daytime highs will stay mainly in the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains with a mostly cloudy sky.

Near Record Warmth

Temperatures once again will be on the rise mid to late this week with more sunshine. With existing records in the low to mid 80’s, we will be very close to some record-breaking heat, especially Friday. Conditions will remain mostly sunny during the afternoon, while overnight expect some areas of patchy fog late.

Fall Weather Change this Weekend

A stronger cold front arrives Saturday. Given the timing, showers are expected through midday Saturday. Conditions dry out Saturday afternoon along with a cool breeze. Temperatures will dip into the 40’s Saturday night, with a sunny but cool Sunday with highs only in the 60’s.

Fall Color Change

Look for more beautiful color in the mountains this week as many areas over 4,000 to 5,000 ft see peak color this week. Meanwhile, color will continue to pop in the lower elevations with peak color in the weeks to come.

Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the 3rd to 4th week of October. Read more about fall foliage here

