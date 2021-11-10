Storm Team 11: Staying warm another day

Staying Warm

Enjoy another warm day as high temperatures approach the mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 60’s in the mountains.

Rain Returns

An approaching cold front will put an end to the 70’s Thursday, although quite mild with highs in the upper 60’s to near 70. Winds pick up through the day with gusty winds near 20 to 30 mph at times.

Rain is expected after dark, so mainly evening rain through midnight will be the best time for wet weather. Conditions briefly clear Friday before our next system ushers in even colder changes for the weekend.

Chilly Change this Weekend

A colder system moves in Saturday delivering even colder air to the region. Saturday morning will be cloudy and chilly with a few mountain flurries possible. Expect mainly a mostly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 40’s, mountains in the mid to upper 30’s.

Another disturbance moves in late Sunday afternoon giving us a slight chance of a few rain showers for the Tri-Cities, mixed with snow in the mountains. The rain and snow showers will be possible into Monday morning with a winter-like chill early next week.

