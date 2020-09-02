Storm Team 11: Staying warm and humid with some passing showers and storms

Warm and Humid

Weather conditions remain humid this morning with some areas of patchy fog possible, along with a few pop-up showers. Summer warmth continues this afternoon with a few scattered storms passing through the region. Track showers and storms with our interactive radar

Scattered Storm Threat

Scattered showers and storms will become more widespread Thursday afternoon and evening. Additional scattered showers are expected Friday as a cold front moves into the region.

Less Humid Weekend Ahead

A cold front will deliver some refreshing air into region just in time for the weekend. With abundant sunshine and less humid conditions, outdoors will be the perfect place to be. Only a few scattered storms will be possible on Monday.