Storm Team 11: Staying sunny and warm Tuesday

Staying Warm

The warm-up continues thanks to a milder morning which leads to a warmer afternoon in the mid to upper 70s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s in the mountains.

Rain Threat Returns Thursday

With a storm system approaching the region Thursday, a scattered rain threat can be expected along with a few storms. Rain will favor the afternoon and evening hours Thursday.

Additional rounds of rain and storms can be expected Friday afternoon and evening.

Wet Pattern Continues into the Weekend

Another weather maker will usher in a widespread rain threat Saturday with scattered showers and storms expected during the day. Showers will linger Sunday morning.

