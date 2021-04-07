Storm Team 11: Staying sunny and warm today, while a rain threat returns tomorrow

Staying Warm

We get to enjoy another beautiful sunny and warm day as temperatures approach 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70s in the mountains.

Rain Threat Returns Thursday

A weathermaker will increase our rain threat Thursday, with scattered showers developing and moving into our area mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Another round of scattered showers is expected Friday afternoon and evening.

Wet Pattern Continues into the Weekend

A stronger storm system is expected to have an even greater impact on our area, with rain becoming more likely along with a storm threat Saturday. Rain and storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

Conditions dry out Sunday with mild sunshine.

