Storm Team 11: Staying Sunny and Mild

STORM TEAM 11

Today

From a clear and chilly morning to a sunny and mild afternoon, get ready for another beautiful and bright day ahead.

Changes This Weekend

Conditions will be extra warm this weekend with sunshine Saturday, while rain will move in Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. This weather system will drive in colder air Monday, with a colder finish to 2019, and a cold start to 2020.

