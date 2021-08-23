Storm Team 11: Staying sunny and hot

Hot Weather Continues

A sunny sky will promote more summer heat today with highs in the low 90s in the Tri-Cities, low 80s in the mountains.

Rising Chance in Rain/Storms

Our next chance for rain will come Wednesday with some spotty storms possible. A better chance for rain is expected Thursday as some tropical moisture surges into the region. Scattered showers and storms will be around Thursday afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

Heat and humidity remain while a chance for scattered showers and storms will be rising especially by Sunday.

