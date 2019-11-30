Storm Team 11: Staying soggy through early Sunday, Winds kick up ahead of Monday’s snow showers

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After a very soggy Saturday, wet weather remains in the cards for tonight with heavy downpours at times. Many of us could pick up another 1 inch of rain at least. Temperatures will actually rise into the low to mid 50s. Winds will start picking up in the mountains with south winds around 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph possible.



Rain early Sunday morning will come to an end and it will become windy, mild and drier the rest of the day. There could even be a few hours of sunshine! Again, it’ll be quite windy with winds blowing out from the southwest. Gusts will be near 30 mph. We’ll have a high temperature of 59 degrees.



Clouds make a come back Sunday as do the rain showers, especially after midnight. Breezy and turning colder. The low at 34 degrees.



We’ll have enough available moisture as the cold air arrives that most of us will see snow showers by Monday morning. Snow showers and flurries will likely continue most of the day. The best chance of decent accumulation will be in the higher elevations starting at 4,000 feet. It will stay cloudy, cold and blustery all day. The high near 39 degrees is expected before sunrise.



Forecast snow totals for Monday:



2-4″ along the northwestern facing slopes in east Tennessee and North Carolina

Trace to 1″ of snow in the Tri-Cities area

Trace to 2″ of snow in southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky

*Stay tuned as the snow totals are still subject to change!*

It wouldn’t be surprising to see snow flurries linger in spots Monday night and even Tuesday morning. Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday with highs barely topping 40 degrees.



Drier and sunnier weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with a subtle warm up. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.