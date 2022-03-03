Mild Weather Continues

Despite some clouds moving through the region, temperatures remain very mild for early March with mid to upper 60s in the Tri-Cities, cooler mid to upper 50s in Southwest Virginia and higher elevations.

Warmer Friday Finish

The warm-up continues Friday with upper 60s along with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Record Heat Possible This Weekend

We get to enjoy mid-May weather this weekend with temperatures in the mid 70s Saturday and record heat Sunday with upper 70s. The record heat continues into Monday with upper 70s.

Wet Weather Returns Early Next Week

A cold front arrives Monday night with widespread rain likely. Cooler temperatures return Tuesday with highs back in the low 50’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s.

