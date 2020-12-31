Storm Team 11: Staying mild with limited sun New Year’s Eve and only spotty showers

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Mostly cloudy tonight. Mild with a low around 42 degrees.

Generally cloudy Thursday with a few peeks of sun possible especially in east Tennessee. Showers in spots mainly west of I-81 where they are more likely near the KY/VA line. A high around 58 degrees, possibly in the low 60s if we get a little more sun than expected.

We will ring in the new year Thursday night on a warm note with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees with scattered showers.

Cloudy for most of New Year’s Day. Rain is likely at times and it could be heavy as well. Rainfall totals around a half inch to an inch with more in the mountains. It will be windy Friday especially in the higher terrain where damaging wind gusts are possible. A rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out. You’ll hear talk about a severe weather threat but that looks to stay to our south and west. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Mainly dry Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll probably squeeze in one more warm day with highs near 60 degrees. There is a slight chance of a shower.

A weak system could give us some light rain and a wintry mix in the mountains Sunday. Colder with highs in the low to mid 40s.