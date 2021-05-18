Storm Team 11: Staying mild with a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon

P.M. Showers, Few Storms

Expect another mostly cloudy and mild morning with mid to upper 50s. This afternoon a few scattered showers and storms will be possible during the heating of the day. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 60s in the mountains, to the upper 70s in the Tri-Cities.

Summer Heat

High pressure will be our dominant weather maker by Thursday with a stretch of mid to upper 80s all the way through the weekend. This summer-like heat wave is the perfect way to get us ready for the summer season.

Weekend Outlook

Hot weather continues Saturday and Sunday, but there could be some afternoon storms around that may cool us off. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

