Storm Team 11: Staying Mild Today

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

Expect some more fall-like change today with more seasonable 70’s today. For the first time this season, we can leave the “hot” out of the weather description! Higher elevations will be cooler today with temperatures only in the 60’s.

Weekend Outlook

Sunny and warm days can be expected this weekend, followed by clear and cool nights, which means a very nice last summer weekend.

Conditions will remain dry through the weekend, so be sure to use extra caution during those camping trips this weekend, as recent dry weather has led to dry vegetation, increasing the wildfire threat.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US