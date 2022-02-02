Storm Team 11: Staying mild Wednesday with rain likely tonight

Rain Likely Tonight

We hold on to mild conditions today with temperatures in the mid 50s this afternoon. Rain will be spreading into the region as well, although a layer of dry air should hold off any significant chance for rain until later this evening into tonight. Rain is likely tonight through Thursday morning.

Soggy set-up

Due to a slow-moving weather maker, heavy rain is possible Thursday night into Friday. Flood watches have been issued for areas west of I-81 in Northeast Tennessee along with parts of Southwest Virginia due to the heavy rain potential. Tri-Cities is not under any watch at this point with a lower chance for flooding.

Icy Conditions

Rain continues Friday morning for the Tri-Cities, but with colder air moving into the region, freezing rain will be possible in Kentucky and northern areas of Southwest Virginia. Icy conditions are possible for these areas Friday morning through Friday midday.

As cold air deepens, light rain will transition to some flurries for the Tri-Cities Friday afternoon and evening.

Quieter Weekend

Saturday looks quiet but cold with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s. A small chance for a few rain and snow showers is possible Sunday.

