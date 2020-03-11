Storm Team 11: Staying mild today, rain and storm threat returns Thursday

STORM TEAM 11
Drying Out Today
Despite the morning clouds and fog, conditions dry out with some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures remain very mild with upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains.
Rain Threat Returns Late Thursday
Another rainmaker returns late Thursday, with scattered showers and storms initially developing over Kentucky, moving into the Tri-Cities Thursday night into Friday. Given the warmer and more unstable atmosphere, there is a marginal risk for strong to severe storms in our area. Greatest risk for severe storms remains over middle TN and central KY.
Weekend Outlook
Conditions remain wet with rain becoming likely Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.
