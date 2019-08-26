Storm Team 11: Staying Mild Today, Few Showers Possible

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

A fall-like feel continues today with a mild Monday. A mostly cloudy sky will help keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s this afternoon for the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains. Rain threat will remain minimal thanks to a downsloping wind off the mountains, a drying affect which will limit rain threat in the immediate Tri-Cities. The Cumberland Plateau in eastern and southeastern KY will have a better chance for scattered showers today.

Weekday Outlook

A scattered rain threat continues Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area. Much drier conditions will set-up from Wednesday afternoon through the rest of the week. You will enjoy sunny and warm days, followed by clear and cool night.

Labor Day Weekend

The weekend is looking really nice as we kick-off the last unofficial summer weekend. A warming trend will offer ideal summer conditions through the holiday weekend. Even better will be the limited rain threat, with only isolated shower s

A great way to track those summer showers and storms and more importantly stay weather aware is by downloading our WJHL Radar App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf