Storm Team 11: Staying mild today

Mild Today

Conditions remain seasonably mild with 50s this morning, low to mid 60s this afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible as well, but overall, expect a much drier day.

New Year’s Eve Night

Friday will begin to warm back into the upper 60s. Not much rain is expected during the day, but rain will be moving back into the region Friday night as we ring in the new year.

Stormy Start to 2022

A strong storm system will move into the region Saturday with limited impacts initially Saturday morning with just some scattered showers. The afternoon will be warm with low to mid 70s.

Saturday night a line of rain and storms will be expected, with a chance for some strong to severe storms along with heavy rain. Timing continues to fluctuate, but right now, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. will be the best time for any storm potential and heavy rain threat.

Winter Cold Returns

After rain and storms end Sunday morning, a cold front arrives Sunday afternoon. A secondary low pressure is expected to develop right along the frontal boundary which will increase our chance for showers Sunday evening.

With cold air building in, expect a change from rain to snow showers Sunday night. Accumulation is possible, but amounts are highly uncertain at this point. Mountains and higher elevations certainly have the best chance for at least some minor accumulations.

