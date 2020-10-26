Storm Team 11: Mild weather hanging around Tri-Cities

STORM TEAM 11

Staying Mild Today

Plenty of mild conditions continue today with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains. A stray shower or two will be possible.

Soggy Mid-Week

Not much change is expected through Wednesday afternoon, but more significant change is coming Wednesday night into Thursday. Remnant tropical moisture means widespread heavy rain will be likely Thursday.

Highest flood threat will follow the center which appears to stay on the North Carolina side of the Blue Ridge. With that said, we will be watching any forecast changes closely.

Fall Color Change Update

Peak color for Tri-Cities will last for the next few days. Past peak color for the higher elevations.