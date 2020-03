Storm Team 11

Friday, March 13, 2020

Good afternoon!

After rain this morning, the rest of the day will stay mainly dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60.

Tonight, there is a slight chance at a light shower. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

Rain returns by Saturday afternoon and will continue on and off again through Sunday. High temperatures will be cooler in the 50s this weekend.

Have a great day!