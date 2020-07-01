Storm Team 11: Staying humid, scattered rain threat

STORM TEAM 11

Mainly P.M. Rain Threat

Fairly quiet across the immediate Tri-Cities this morning with temperatures back in the 60’s and 70’s. A storm complex over middle TN will likely shift south of our region and keep the higher rain threat south. With that said, our rain chances will be lower during the afternoon and evening with seasonable summer heat.

The Heat is On

High pressure is back and so is the summer heat. With plenty of sunshine, get ready for near 90 starting Thursday.

Hot Holiday Weekend

What a perfect weather set-up for the 4th of July holiday weekend, with plenty of sunshine and hot conditions, and only a few isolated storms possible.

