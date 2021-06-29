Storm Team 11: Staying hot and humid with spotty storms this afternoon

Summer Heat Continues

Hot weather continues today with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be back in the low 90s in the Tri-Cities, low 80s in the mountains. Limited tropical moisture could lead to some spotty showers or storms mid to late this afternoon.

Looking Wet Late Week

A cold front will be approaching the area Thursday into Friday. Widespread rain and storms can be expected Thursday and Friday. Given the slow movement of this frontal system, heavy rain will be possible late Thursday into Friday. There is a slight risk for some flooding so something to watch out for especially by Friday morning.

Holiday Weekend Update

With the heaviest rain threat shifting towards Friday, this means less rain for the holiday weekend. Scattered showers are still expected Saturday, while rain will become more isolated Sunday on July 4th.

DOWNLOAD WJHL APP