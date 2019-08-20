Storm Team 11: Staying Hot and Humid with a Few Scattered Storms

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

A hot and humid weather pattern continues today with a slight increase in the afternoon rain threat. A few storms will develop over the Blue Ridge and drift into parts of the Tri-Cities during the afternoon into the evening. A few brief downpours with lightning can be expected, with the storm threat winding down this evening.

Weekday Outlook

The rain threat will continue to rise the next few days, with a better chance for rain Thursday, and the best chance for rain Friday. A higher rain threat also means much cooler conditions, with high temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

