Storm Team 11: Staying Hot and Humid, Spotty Storm Threat Today

STORM TEAM 11

Staying Hot and Humid

Get ready for another 90 degree day while the storm threat remains low today, with just a few isolated storms.

Scattered Storms Wednesday

An approaching cold front means a much better chance for scattered showers and storms during the day.

Less Humidity Thursday

A refreshing air mass settles in, with more seasonable conditions.

Nice Weekend Ahead

A nice looking weekend with sunshine Friday and Saturday, while Sunday we could see a few isolated showers and storms.

