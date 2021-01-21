Storm Team 11: Staying gloomy today as moisture departs

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, January 21, 2021



Brief Period of Wintry Weather or Rain This Morning

The clouds will stick around the rest of the day despite the moisture moving out. There could be a few peeks of sun mainly northwest of the Tri-Cities by the end of the day. A high around 45 degrees, upper 30s to near 40 degrees in the mountains.

A few breaks in the clouds tonight with partly to mostly cloudy skies overall. Cool and quiet. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s early Friday.



Dry Next Few Days

Clouds at first Friday morning before a gradual clearing trend. Turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. A high of 48 degrees.

Mostly clear and cold Friday night with a low of 23 degrees.

It will be a chilly start to the weekend Saturday despite abundant sunshine! High 42.

Sunshine Sunday will give way to mostly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Showers may move in as early as Sunday evening ahead of our next weather maker.



Rain Early Next Week

Rain is much more likely Monday. It may be heavy at times with an inch or more of rain possible in many spots. Stay tuned!