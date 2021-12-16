Storm Team 11: Staying dry and mild today, rain coming tonight

Staying Warm Today

We continue to enjoy some very spring-like weather as temperatures will be back into the upper 60s with sunshine this afternoon.

Wet Tonight into Friday Morning

An incoming cold front will increase our chance for rain tonight with widespread rain expected across the region. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Showers will remain widespread Friday morning before tapering off and drifting northward through the day.

Warm Start to Weekend

Expect mild weather to continue Saturday with highs nearing 70 degrees. A cold front moves in late in the day increasing our chance for rain Saturday afternoon and evening

Colder Sunday

Cool air settles back into the area with some lingering showers during the morning. Highs will be in the upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 30’s in the mountains.

