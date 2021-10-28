Storm Team 11: Staying cool with occasional showers next couple days

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for off and on rain for the next couple days and cool weather. We dry out before trick-or-treaters go out. It will be dry early next week.



Showers through Friday and Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with passing showers. There is a 60% chance of rain, heavy at times. The low around 48 to 50 degrees.



A slow moving upper level system will move right over us Friday giving us mainly cloudy skies. There is a 70% chance of rain, especially in the afternoon and evening. A high of 57 degrees.



Overcast and damp Friday night with showers likely. Keep that in mind for high school football games. The low around 48 degrees.



One more day of showers Saturday. Clouds and scattered showers. There is a 50% chance of rain. The high around 56 degrees.



Drying Out Sunday and Early Next Week

Rain is still possible early in the day Sunday. There is a 30% chance of rain. A high of 58 to 60 degrees.



More sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs back in the 60s.



We’ll watch another system mid to late next week that will give us a rain chance.