Storm Team 11: Staying cold for first half of the weekend followed by a warmer Sunday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, February 19, 2021



Occasional cloud cover tonight but an overall slow clearing trend is underway with much more sunshine over the next week than we’ve seen lately!



A few snow flurries may continue in spots through early Saturday. Cold with a low near 20 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper teens elsewhere.

Early morning clouds and patchy fog possible will give way to mostly sunny conditions by late morning and the midday hour. Still cold though with highs in the mid to upper 30s north, topping out near 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Clear with one more very cold night Saturday night. A low between 20 and 22 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine Sunday especially in the morning through early afternoon. That will warm us up a good 12 degrees from Saturday. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 52 degrees, mid to upper 40s north.

Our next weather maker is scheduled to start moving in early Monday morning. There may be a wintry mix or snow in some of the higher elevations with mainly rain elsewhere. The best chance of rain looks to be in the morning through early afternoon as it stands now. High 45.

Mostly sunny Tuesday and most of Wednesday with a warming trend expected. Highs in the low to mid 50s Tuesday. It’s looking more likely we’ll max out at least around 60 degrees Wednesday.

The next system after that comes in Thursday and/or Friday with a gradual cooling trend possible once again.