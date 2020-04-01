Storm Team 11: Staying cloudy and chilly, Frost possible soon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Good afternoon!
Stubborn clouds will stay with us just about all day with a 30% chance of precipitation. Not as wet as Tuesday. A few showers around with light snow wrapping up in the highest elevations starting around 4,000 feet. The high in the Tri-Cities near 50 degrees.
Mostly cloudy and chilly with a low of 38 degrees. If we clear out enough, there could be a little frost in spots.
A mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Milder with a high of 61 degrees.
Mostly clear with areas of frost more likely. The low around 34 degrees.
Sunny skies Friday with highs in the upper 60s! After today, it stays dry the rest of the week.