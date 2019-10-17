Storm Team 11: Staying Chilly Today

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

Expect an extra fall chill this morning as gusty winds continue to impact the area. Gusty conditions will persist through the day as winds occasionally gust to 20 to 30 mph. Expect only a gradual warm-up today with temperatures in the 40’s to low 50’s around midday, and upper 50’s this afternoon. Mountains will stay in the 40’s all day along with cooler wind chill values.

Weather Change This Weekend

Areas of frost will be possible tonight with widespread mid 30’s. Frost advisories are in effect for areas in N.C where widespread frost is expected. Areas of frost will also be possible in the Tri-Cities.

Friday will be a nice sunny finish with a warming trend into the weekend. It looks like some tropical moisture will be moving towards the region Saturday into Sunday, although the main rain threat looks to stay just east of our area and move into the Carolinas, where more significant rain is expected. With that said, a few scattered showers are possible starting Saturday afternoon, with Saturday night the best time for rain in our area.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf