Storm Team 11: Staying chilly today

Staying Chilly

High cloudiness this morning will linger much of the day giving us a mostly cloudy sky, while temperatures remain chilly for this time of year with highs near 50.

Few Showers Thursday

Moisture is looking limited Thursday and therefore we can expect only a few light showers and mountain flurries. Temperatures remain chilly with highs near 50 in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 30’s in the mountains.

Weekend Warm-Up

Conditions will be bright and beautiful, allowing for cold nights in the upper 20’s to low 30’s, while allowing daytime temperatures to gradually warm into the 50’s, nearing 60 by Sunday.

Fall Color Change

Fall color is past peak in the higher elevations, while Tri-Cities can expect some colorful conditions this week. Enjoy, because the color will quickly fade away as freezing conditions are expected in the coming nights. More details are here

