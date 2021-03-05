LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Staying bright and beautiful but with a winter chill in the air

Weather

Winter Chill 

A fresh dose of cold air will give our region a winter chill today.  Temperatures this morning range from the low to mid 20’s in SW VA, to the upper 20’s in the Tri-Cities, while wind chill values are in the teens and low 20’s.  

Afternoon highs will stay below average with temperatures near 50 in the Tri-Cities, upper 30’s to near 40 in the mountains.  

Weekend Outlook 

Sunny and chilly with daytime highs in the upper 40’s, while overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20’s.  Mountain temperatures will be in the 30’s with lows in the teens. 

Spring-like Warm-Up 

After a chilly weekend, get ready for a nice March warm-up mid to late next week as warmer air returns to the region.  Highs will be approaching the low to mid 70’s Wednesday and Thursday.  

