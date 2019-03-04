Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, March 4th – Sunday, March 10th 2019

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the 64th edition of StormTeam 11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Every Saturday night in March and April there will be a free StarWatch viewing at Bays Mountain Observatories. The observatories will open at dusk and you can come view the night sky with several telescopes. In the event of inclement weather, the planetarium theater will be used to view the current night sky.

Wednesday, March 6th 2019

Tonight is the New Moon. Remember a New Moon is not visible!

Saturday, March 9th 2019

Head over to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium for the StarWatch program. You can view the night sky for free using telescopes! Event begins at dusk.

This Week

This week you will be able to see the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius. To view Sirius look halfway up from the southern horizon. Sirius is the brightest star to us here on Earth because 1) it is naturally a very bright star, but also 2) because it is close to our Sun and our Solar System. Sirius is about 9 light years away, while Rigel, an intrinsically brighter star than Sirius, is about 900 light years away. Rigel’s distance from us makes it appear less bright than Sirius!

A light year is the distance light travels in one year, which is about six trillion miles. If Rigel was as close to us as Sirius is, it would be visible during daylight! If you were able to travel around the Milky Way, you would notice that the positions and apparent brightness of the stars would change depending on how close or far away from them you were!

Image Courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & PlanetariumImage by Stellarium

Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information.