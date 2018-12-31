Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, December 31st 2018 – Sunday, January 6th 2019

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the 55th edition of StormTeam 11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Thursday, January 3rd 2019

Today the Earth is at Perihelion, or the closest it is to the Sun all year (https://www.skyandtelescope.com/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-december-28-january-5/). Although we are closest to the Sun in January, this does not dictate the seasons. Earth’s tilt, not how far it is from the Sun, impacts the seasons we experience (https://spaceplace.nasa.gov/seasons/en/).

Image Courtesy of NASA: https://spaceplace.nasa.gov/seasons/en/aphelion-perihelion.en.png

Additionally, tonight is the Quadrantids meteor shower. This meteor shower peaks Thursday night (https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html) and right before dawn on Friday (https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/meteors-and-meteorites/quadrantids/in-depth/). During the peak you could see 60-200 meteors an hour if conditions are perfect (https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/meteors-and-meteorites/quadrantids/in-depth/).

Saturday, January 5th 2019

Tonight is the New Moon. Remember a New Moon cannot be seen in the sky (https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html).

Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information. Additionally, the following sites were used:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/meteors-and-meteorites/quadrantids/in-depth/