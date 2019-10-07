Storm Team 11 Starwatch Blog: Monday, October 7, – Sunday, October 13, 2019

Happy Monday!

This week the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn will shine together. We will also have a chance of seeing the International Space Station.





October 7th: On this day, Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon will be closest together. Cloudy skies overnight will limit the view, but no worries! You’ll be able to see this planets in the S to SW sky the rest of this week.

A view looking south in the night sky of Saturn and Jupiter to the right of the Moon on Monday evening. Stellarium





October 8th: On this day, you’ll be able to see the ISS pass over! There are a few nights this week you have the chance to see the ISS, but this night you have the longest opportunity. Around 8pm in the NW sky, for about 5 minutes you’ll see the International Space Station move up into the sky towards NE. Don’t blink, or you’ll miss it!

That bright light in the center of the image is the ISS! It will come to view in the NW sky around 8 pm on Tuesday evening. Stellarium



October 13th: The full Moon phase occurs this day at exactly 5:07 pm! Octobers full Moon is called the Hunter’s Moon. It’s name comes from ancient times, in honor of prepping for the upcoming winter.



Skygazing Events:

Bays Mountain will be hosting their StarWatch program each Saturday night in October and November at Bays Mountain’s observatories. Viewing starts at 7:30 p.m. on October 12, 7 p.m. on October 19, 26 and November 2, and 6 p.m. on November 9, 16, 23 and 20.



These free programs allow the public to get a look at star clusters, nebulous gas clouds, colorful multiple-star systems, distant galaxies and the Moon and planets if up.

For more information, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.











Check back next Monday for the latest updates on the night sky!

Most up-to-date forecasts: https://www.wjhl.com/weather/



