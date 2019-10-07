Storm Team 11 Starwatch Blog: Monday, October 7, – Sunday, October 13, 2019
Happy Monday!
This week the Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn will shine together. We will also have a chance of seeing the International Space Station.
October 7th: On this day, Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon will be closest together. Cloudy skies overnight will limit the view, but no worries! You’ll be able to see this planets in the S to SW sky the rest of this week.
October 8th: On this day, you’ll be able to see the ISS pass over! There are a few nights this week you have the chance to see the ISS, but this night you have the longest opportunity. Around 8pm in the NW sky, for about 5 minutes you’ll see the International Space Station move up into the sky towards NE. Don’t blink, or you’ll miss it!
October 13th: The full Moon phase occurs this day at exactly 5:07 pm! Octobers full Moon is called the Hunter’s Moon. It’s name comes from ancient times, in honor of prepping for the upcoming winter.
Skygazing Events:
Bays Mountain will be hosting their StarWatch program each Saturday night in October and November at Bays Mountain’s observatories. Viewing starts at 7:30 p.m. on October 12, 7 p.m. on October 19, 26 and November 2, and 6 p.m. on November 9, 16, 23 and 20.
These free programs allow the public to get a look at star clusters, nebulous gas clouds, colorful multiple-star systems, distant galaxies and the Moon and planets if up.
For more information, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.
