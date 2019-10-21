Storm Team 11 Starwatch Blog: Monday, October 21, – Sunday, October 27, 2019



This week in the sky the Orionids meteor shower will peak, the moon will be in the last quarter phase, and the Ghost of the Summer Sun appears!



The Orionids meteor shower peaks the nights of October 21st and 22nd. The best viewing conditions will away from city lights, on a clear night, and a few hours before sunrise. The name comes from the meteors radiating from the famous constellation Orion.

During the peak, you can expect to see around 10-20 meteors per hour. Remember you can look all over the sky for these meteors!



The moon will be in its last quarter phase, so some meteors may be washed out because of the light from the moon. But overall viewing conditions will still be fair.



Every year around Halloween you can catch a glimpse of the “Ghost of the Summer Sun”. This is the star Arcturus.

Arcturus is known as the chilling ghost of the summer sun because it actually sets in the same place and the same time of the day as the summer sun once did! You can catch a glimpse of this star low in the horizon before the sun sets in the west north west sky.

Skygazing Events:

Seeing Stars at StarWatch

Bays Mountain Hosts Night Sky Observing Sessions

StarWatch is an hour-long program that allows the public to enjoy the splendor of the night sky at Bays Mountain’s observatories. The observing sessions are held each Saturday night in October and November. Viewing starts at 7 p.m. on October 26 and November 2, and 6 p.m. on November 9, 16, 23 and 20. These programs are free to the public.

For more information, visit baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.

